Blues on track for final showdown

After a slow start in the 2024 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament, Lautoka clawed their way back to set up a rematch in the final against Nadi.

Lautoka thumped Rewa 5-3 in the first semifinal yesterday to book their place in the final.

Club President Shalendra Prasad praised his coaching staff for putting out a great game plan to shut Rewa down.

“I think the coaching staff did a wonderful job in defeating Rewa, and Rewa was a better side, they’re a well-structured side but I think our team management did a very good job.”

Lautoka were hot off the blocks, scoring four goals in the first half, with a brace from Saula Waqa and Sairusi Nalaubu.

After losing to Nadi in their first pool match, the stage is set for an epic showdown.

Smart & Efficient Security Services/Calgary Nadi will face Flick Hygiene Lautoka at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

You can listen to the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, the final of the RC Manubhai/ Apco Coatings Veterans over 45s category between Nadi Masters and Rewa Masters is currently underway.