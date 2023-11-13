Berchimas bags brace in USA triumph

[Source: FIFA World Cup]

Nimfasha Berchimas scored twice as USA beat Korea 3-1 Republic in a pulsating Jakarta clash.

Cruz Medina was also on target for the Americans, who defended impressively against Korea’s skilful and dynamic attackers.

The game started at breakneck speed and Korea forward Yoon Doyong’s spectacular bicycle kick cannoned off the post after just five minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Almost immediately after, USA hit the front, Berchimas’ emphatic finish leaving goalkeeper Hong Seongmin with no chance.

Korea carved out a series of chances as they hunted a leveller – even hitting the frame of the goal again when the electric Yang Minhyeok fired against the post after a mazy run.

They got the goal their efforts deserved when captain Kim Myeongjun volleyed in from close range after Yang’s powerful drive was parried by USA goalkeeper Adam Beaudry.

USA regrouped at the break and forged ahead again four minutes after the restart, Cruz Medina alighting on a loose ball in the area and rifling in a low shot.

USA then rammed home their advantage when Berchimas fired home from the edge of the box.

Korea continued to fight hard in search of a way back into the game – with Yang a persistent threat – but USA stood firm to record a fine win.