Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen to undergo back surgery

Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen [Source: Reuters]

Barcelona and Germany keeper Marc Andre ter Stegen will undergo surgery on a lower back injury, the 31-year-old said.

Ter Stegen missed Barca’s recent games after being ruled out of Germany’s friendlies following an injury sustained while training with his country during last month’s international break.

Barcelona put no timescale on his return, but local media reports said Ter Stegen would be out for several weeks and could miss the Champions League knockout stages in February.

The former Borussia Moenchengladbach player has made 17 appearances for the Catalan side this season, keeping eight clean sheets.

He received the Zamora Trophy last season as the best goalkeeper in LaLiga, conceding 18 goals in 37 games, helping Barca to their first league title since 2019.