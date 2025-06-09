Balanced Fiji squad for King's cup challenge

Fiji Bula Boys head coach Marika Rodu has confirmed his final 21-member squad for the 51st King’s Cup Challenge.

Coach Rodu says this would be a valuable opportunity for the team to measure themselves against high-calibre international opposition.

He says the tournament is a crucial stepping stone for the squad, as they aim to strengthen their combinations and build depth and experience.

National captain Roy Krishna was also training alongside the team in Ba as part of his recovery process, but will not be a part of the travelling squad

The national team will face the host nation, Thailand, in its opening match.

The tournament will be held in Thailand next week.

The final 21-member squad for the Bula Boys is as follows: Jitoka Vulaca, Joela Biuvanua, Isikeli Sevanaia, Gabrieli Matanisiga, Patrick Joseph, Simione Nabenu, Mohammed Ayman, Sterling Vasconcellos, Ilisoni Logaivou, Samuela Navoce, Tevita Waranivalu, Malakai Lavacake, Penisoni Tirau, Thomas Dunn, Epeli Valevou, Rusiati Doidoi, Etonia Dogalau, Shazil Ali, Christopher Wasasala, Setareki Hughes, and Sitiveni Rakai.

