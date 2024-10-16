Babs remains hopeful despite draw

Flick Hygiene Suva coach Babs Khan expressed disappointment after his team surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua in their FMF IDC clash.

Despite their strong start, Suva allowed Navua to mount a comeback, leaving them with just a point from the match.

Khan is now looking to upcoming fixtures, hoping for favorable results to boost Suva’s chances of advancing in the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Flick Hygiene Suva coach Babs Khan

“We hope that Lautoka and Labasa, they play to a one-all draw, a nil-all draw, or just a draw. And we have a little chance there. But, you know, there’s a lot of things been happening in the Super this year, you know. So we’re happy that we’re here. But it’s disappointing that we could not take the maximum points.”

Khan remains optimistic that a draw between Lautoka and Labasa could give Suva a chance to fight for a place in the eliminations.

The 2024 IDC is currently held at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can listen to the LIVE commentaries of super premier division games on MIRCHI FM.