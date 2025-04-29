Arsenal sets high ambitions

Mikel Arteta [Source: Reuters]

Arsenal have ambitions that extend well beyond reaching the Champions League semi-finals, coach Mikel Arteta said ahead of the first leg of their last-four tie against French champions Paris St Germain.

Arsenal produced an inspired display to knock out holders and record 15-times winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals 5-1 on aggregate.

It will be Arsenal’s third Champions League semi-final appearance and their first since they faced Manchester United in 2009.

Arsenal, unbeaten for more than two months across all competitions, will hope to repeat their 2-0 win over PSG in the league phase in October.

