American Townsend wins Wimbledon doubles crown alongside Siniakova

July 14, 2024 11:14 am

American Taylor Townsend captured her first Grand Slam title as she and Czech partner Katerina Siniakova beat Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe in the Wimbledon women’s doubles final.

With the rest of the All England Club in darkness at the end of a long day, Townsend and Siniakova shone under the illuminated Centre Court roof to win 7-6(5) 7-6(1) in what was only their 10th match playing together.

Townsend had lost in the U.S. Open doubles final in 2022 and last year’s French Open doubles final, but made it third time lucky alongside Siniakova who now has nine doubles Slams.

The 28-year-old Chicago-born Townsend, who became a mother in 2021, was overcome with emotion after a double-fault from their opponents ended a tight contest.

“I just have to say I’m so glad that I could team up with Katerina,” Townsend said on court.

“I remember in my first Grand Slam final (the 2022 U.S. Open) she kicked my butt so it was great to be on the same side of the net this time.

It’s been an amazing couple of weeks and it means a lot to get across the finishing line.”

Routliffe, who alongside Dabrowski, won the U.S. Open doubles title last year, will take some consolation in reaching the number one spot in the women’s doubles rankings.

 

