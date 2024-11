Ali stars as Navua stuns hosts Lautoka

Navua FC delivered a spirited performance to edge out Flick Lautoka FC with a narrow 1-0 win in the second group match of Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup 2024 clash at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Zainal Ali was the hero for Navua, scoring the decisive goal in the second half to put his side ahead.

Despite Lautoka’s relentless efforts to equalize, including several close misses by Saula Waqa, Navua’s resolute defense held firm under pressure.

Zainal Ali

With this crucial win, Navua secures three valuable points, leaving the hosts with plenty to ponder as they look to bounce back in their next fixture.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 NAVUA 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 AUSTRALIA ALLSTARS 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 MANUKAU ALLSTARS 2 1 0 1 5 6 -1 3 GROUP B LABASA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 USA ALLSTARS 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 AUCKLAND ALLSTARS 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 REWA 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0