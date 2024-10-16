Aiyaz fulfills family promise with Nadi debut

Sydney-born Abdula Aiyaz is proudly stepping onto the local football scene as he represents his father’s hometown, Nadi, in the 2024 FMF IDC for the first time.

With roots in both Molomolo, Nadi and Labasa, the 21-year-old midfielder has represented Fiji at the U19 and U20 levels but playing for Nadi at the district level holds special pride for him.

“It was a good experience, a bit more physical than I expected, but I coped well. Donning the green jersey was a proud moment—I’ve always been a big supporter of Nadi,” he told FBC Sports.

“I’ve played with some of these boys before, and since my parents are from Fiji, I come back and forth. Blending in was not a problem, and the boys were all very welcoming.”

His motivation, however, runs deeper than just football.

“My grandfather passed away two years ago, and it was his dream that one of his grandsons would play for Nadi. I’m fulfilling that dream for him. My parents have also been a big source of encouragement, pushing me to play better and become something in life.”

As Aiyaz continues his journey with Mahijibhai Hardware/ Calgary Nadi FC, it’s clear that both his roots and his ambition are propelling him toward bigger goals, with his family’s support guiding his way.