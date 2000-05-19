10% discount on FACT pre-sales tickets

[Source: Fiji Footbal Association/ Facebook]

With the 2025 Bic Fiji FACT just two weeks away, tickets are now available for purchase, and fans can take advantage of a special pre-sale offer.

For Grandstand: Adult tickets are priced at $20.00, Children (Under 10) are $10.00; while for Embankment, Adult tickets are $12.00 and Children (Under 10) are $6.00 (This includes grass and cement benches).

For a limited time, fans can receive a 10% discount on grandstand tickets purchased before Tuesday, May 27th.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Ticketmate platform or in person at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

Group A includes in-form Rewa, last year’s FACT finalists Navua, traditional football giants Ba, and defending champs Lautoka.

Group B sees Extra Premier League table leaders Labasa, underdogs Nadroga, up-and-coming Nadi, and hosts Suva.

Group matches are scheduled for May 30th, 31st, and June 1st, with the semi-finals and final to be held on June 7th and 8th, 2025.

Live commentary of the tournament will be available on Radio Fiji Two.

