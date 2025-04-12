Flying Fijians and Scotland set for thrilling July showdown

With the Flying Fijians set to face Scotland in a test match this July, a growing sense of pride is evident in the strong rugby relationship between the two nations.

Fiji Rugby Union High Performance general manager Bill Gadolo says the relationship between the two countries in the sport of rugby should be celebrated.

Scotland remains the only team from the Northern Hemisphere that has consistently traveled to Fiji for test matches, highlighting the mutual respect and connection shared on and off the field.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our relationship with the Scotland Rugby Union has always been a special one. You know they’ve always looked after the Flying Fijians and all our teams that comes across, last year being at Edinburgh, and it is important for Fiji Rugby to maintain that relationship. And that is why we’re here today to celebrate this wonderful occasion and the test match of the 12th of July.”

Over the past four decades, the two teams have clashed 12 times, with their first encounter dating back to 1982. Scotland has claimed victory in ten of those matches, while the Flying Fijians have secured two memorable wins of their own.

The Flying Fijians will take on Scotland on July 12th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.