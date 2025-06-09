Fiji’s rising stars in Aerobic Gymnastics have landed in Melbourne to take part in the prestigious Oceania Gymnastics Union AER Continental Camp, underway in Bendigo from December 8 to 11.

The camp brings together the region’s most promising athletes competing in Levels 9 and 10 of the Australian Levels Program, as well as Youth, Junior, and Senior International divisions.

Representing Fiji at the high-performance program are Robyn East gate(Senior AER International), Lauren Pilla (Youth AER International), Ayden Akbar and Kesaia Sivo (Future Youth Internationals for 2027), and Siegede Luzuriaga and Jemesa Lau (Future Youth Internationals for 2028).

The group is accompanied by coach Josie maraya Ryland.

The athletes were selected following recommendations from Oceania Technical Director and development specialist Deborah Greenbaum, whose visits to Fiji across 2024 and 2025 identified a pool of young talent with the potential to compete at international level.

During the camp, the Fijian team will train under an elite lineup of world-renowned coaches, including Greenbaum herself, twelve-time Australian champion, French national coach Matteo Guerrini, former Hungarian senior national athlete and multiple gold medalist Balasz Farkas, and Bulgaria’s four-time world champion Antonio Papazov.

The Gymnastics Federation of Fiji says it is grateful for the support of theOceania Gymnastics Union, noting that the camp offers an invaluable opportunity for young gymnasts to elevate their skills, gain global exposure, and sharpen their preparation for future competitions.

The Federation says the effort and commitment shown by these athletes reflects the growing momentum of Aerobic Gymnastics in Fiji and aims to inspire even more young people to pursue the sport with passion and determination.

