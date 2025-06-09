Fiji tied in first place with SA and NZ

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side may have missed out on lifting the Dubai and Cape Town Sevens trophies, but their consistency has paid off in a massive way.

After back-to-back third-place finishes, the Fiji men’s 7s side sits thrillingly level on 32 points with both Cape Town champions South Africa and Dubai winners New Zealand at the top of the HSBC SVNS standings.

It’s an impressive early-season statement from Osea Kolinisau’s squad, who remain firmly in the title hunt despite not yet appearing in a Cup final.

Their resilience in both legs keeps Fiji right in the thick of the championship race heading into the next tournaments.

On the women’s ladder, the Fijiana 7s side sits sixth overall with 22 points, maintaining striking distance of the top four after strong efforts in Dubai and Cape Town.

A long season lies ahead, and Fiji, in both competitions, are right where they need to be.

The pool for the next leg in Singapore has also been drawn and Fiji are pooled with South Africa, Spain and Great Britain.

The Fijiana are pooled with Australia, USA and Japan.

