Fiji Swim team makes country proud

[Source: Fiji Swimming/ Facebook]

Hansel McCaig, Tolu David Young, and Kelera Mudunasoko achieved their personal best times at the World Championship in Fukuoka, Japan.

Team Fiji aims to improve its ranking and be in the top 50.

So far, they have recorded four personal best times, one seasonal best time, and two Open Fiji records.

Fiji Swimming acknowledges the valuable support, insights, and guidance provided by Coach and Manager Willie Elaisa.

This competition also serves as a testing ground for Young, who will be joining Anahira McCutcheon to represent Fiji at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago next month.