Fiji redeem themselves after disappointing start to New York 7s

After a disappointing start to the New York 7s this morning, going down 31–12 to Argentina, the Fiji Airways Men’s side bounced back strongly in their second match, defeating Great Britain 24–19.

Fiji struggled to break through early but kept pressing for points before halftime.

Their persistence paid off when George Bose slipped through Great Britain’s defence to score in the corner just before the break, narrowing the deficit to 7–5.

Great Britain came out firing in the second half, capitalising on missed tackles to score two quick tries and extend their lead to 19–5.

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Fiji quickly responded when Vuiviawa Naduvalu danced through the defence and sprinted more than 50 metres to score, cutting the gap to 19–12.

He struck again less than two minutes later, crossing for his second try to level the match at 19–all.

With momentum on their side, Fiji took the lead for the first time when Nacani Boginisoko powered over for a crucial try, putting them ahead 24–19.

Fiji then held firm in the closing moments to secure the win at the final hooter.

They now face Spain at 8.14am.

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