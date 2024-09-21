Fiji pride games celebrates diversity through sports

[Source: Supplied]

The U.S. Embassy is partnering with the Rainbow Pride Foundation for the second annual Fiji Pride Games.

This event celebrates diversity and inclusion through sports and brings together teams from across Fiji, including the outer islands.

Deputy Chief of Mission John Degory officiated at the opening ceremony at the Lautoka multipurpose courts.

He emphasized that the United States is deeply committed to advancing inclusivity and through sports, they promote mutual respect while building a stronger, healthier community.

During the Pride Games, teams competed in rugby 7s for women, as well as mixed volleyball and mixed netball.

The event aims to create a safe and affirming space that aligns with the U.S. mission to strengthen democracy in the region by promoting human rights, equity, and accessibility.

The shared commitment of the Embassy and the Rainbow Pride Foundation to promote inclusion, diversity and respect makes the Pride Games a meaningful and impactful annual event.

This partnership is part of an Embassy initiative to give youth, particularly underrepresented groups, a platform and a voice.

Last year, the Embassy Youth Council partnered with the Rainbow Pride Foundation to hold the inaugural Fiji Pride Games.