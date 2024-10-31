Fiji Powerlifting competes in Oceania Regional Championships

[Source: Supplied]

For the first time in almost 20 years, a well-prepared Fiji Powerlifting team is competing at the Oceania Regional Championships which is a crucial step forward for the sport in the country.

The competition starts today with the lighter categories.

However Fiji athletes will showcase their strength tomorrow in the under 74kg, under 83kg, under 93kg, under 105kg, and under 120kg categories.

[Source: Supplied]

The team heads into the competition with confidence and determination, fully prepared to bring home medals for Fiji.

Competing in Nauru is a significant challenge, as it is a stronghold of world champions in powerlifting.

Fiji Powerlifting President, Viliame Lagonilakeba, says they’ve had an intense national competition in September and have since completed a six-week program designed by Ryan Bale of Fiji Strength Systems.

The national team is competing in Nauru thanks to the backing of the government and Fiji Sports Commission.