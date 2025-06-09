Fiji looks to do one better at New York

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side has spent the past week reviewing their performances after securing bronze at the Vancouver Sevens last weekend, as they prepare for the upcoming New York Sevens.

Fiji claimed third place in Vancouver with a 29–10 victory over Australia.

The side is now aiming to go one step further in New York by pushing for a place in the final.

Following the review of their matches, head coach Osea Kolinisau said several key areas prevented the team from reaching the final in Vancouver.

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Kolinisau highlighted missed tackles, poor timing on restarts, and overall defensive lapses as the main aspects the team has focused on improving during the week.

“We arrived in New York on Monday, in the afternoon we had a flush session and a stretch with the boys. On Tuesday, we had two double sessions. We had a little bit of niggling injuries from Vancouver; Talacolo is just feeling his foot a bit, and he’s back in training. Our captain, as well, had a head coach in the final game against Australia, and he’s back training again. We’re looking forward to this week. We had a lot of time sitting down analyzing our game and where we think we could have done better.”

He added that the players are fully aware of where things went wrong last weekend and are determined to make amends in New York.

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