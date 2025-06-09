Fiji FA to conduct first U19 trials

[Soure: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association will be conducting its first men’s nationalunder-19 trials this afternoon ahead of the 2026 Oceania Football Confederation Qualifiers.

According to head coach Dhirend Chand, the trials will be held over thenext three days at the Fiji Football headquarters in Suva.

Chand says he will be looking for more than just talent when selectingplayers for the extended squad.

“So we will be looking at the player’s ability, their understanding of the game while taking into account their physical built. At the moment the competition is at a very high level. We will be looking for players who are able to think and quickly move into positions, and have a variety of knowledge in their own positions.”

He also mentions that there will be a handful more of trials that will be held around the country, before a final squad is named next month.

A total of 30 players from around Viti Levu and Vanua Levu are set to participate.

These players have been selected through talent identification programs held across the country since last year.

The 2026 OFC Qualifiers will start in June.

