Fiji FA plan to finish off major tournaments

The Fiji Football Association plans to finish off some of its major tournaments this year, beginning with the Digicel Premier League.

With nine rounds remaining, getting the premier league started will be top on the agenda for Fiji FA.

Association president Rajesh Patel says they will be focusing on international tournaments as well.

“We will start with Digicel Premier League first and the Digicel Women’s Super League and then we will look at whether we will be able to finish any tournament. But we have to be mindful at the same time that we have the qualification for the world cup which is very important.”

Patel adds they’re hoping to start off the season in the second with of October.