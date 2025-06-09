Fiji FA makes major changes to foreign player regulations

The Fiji Football Association Board of Control has approved a one-off change to foreign player regulations for the 2026 season, allowing districts to replace overseas players registered at the start of the season.

Under the decision, the three-foreign-player quota per district remains unchanged. However, districts may replace any underperforming foreign player during the June transfer window.

This allows foreign players registered at the beginning of the season to be released and replaced through the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) process, with outgoing players returning to their home countries and new overseas players registered in their place.

The concession applies only for the 2026 season.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel said the decision followed concerns that some districts recruited foreign players who failed to feature regularly or make a meaningful contribution during competitions.

He added that the Board will review the policy at the next Council meeting, with a recommendation that future foreign player registrations be restricted to the June transfer window only.

In a separate decision, Fiji FA has also moved to tighten ITC regulations for players holding Fijian passports.

Patel said the Association will no longer facilitate ITCs for players who participate in local competitions and then return overseas without fulfilling their commitments—particularly when districts qualify for regional tournaments such as the Pacific Cup.

