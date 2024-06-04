Fiji FA continues to address drug issue

Drug use continues to rise in the country and the Fiji Football Association is striving to address the issue to maintain a safe environment in the sport especially during tournaments.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says the drug problem not only hampers development within the country but can also have long-term detrimental effects on players’ future.

“If they get in the wrong path and are dubbed one of the best footballers in the country and they want to pursue their professional career they will totally ruin it and that will stop them from going anywhere.”

Patel adds there are many other coping mechanisms out there instead of resorting to drugs.

The sport’s governing body is concerned after a few positive drug tests in last weekend’s Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT group stages in Labasa.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT semi-finals will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa on Saturday.

Extra Labasa plays Flick Hygiene Lautoka at 2pm in the first semi-final.

Oceania Fibreglass Navua will take on 4R Electrical Ba in the second semi-final at 4.30pm.

The Final kicks off at 1pm on Sunday.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.