Fiji born Ieli’s unexpected homecoming

Lington Ieli

For Lington Ieli, Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific clash isn’t just a debut—it’s a full-circle moment.

Born in Fiji and of Rotuman heritage, the Brumbies forward never imagined his first game at this level would come on home soil, against the Fijian Drua.

Now, the 20-year-old says he’s gearing up for a surreal and emotional first appearance in front of a passionate Fijian crowd.

“It’s unreal, a bit nervous playing here, my birthplace, to go up against a very strong side. I’m very keen.”

While he’s focused on the challenge ahead, there’s an added layer of famil-iarity—he grew up playing alongside current Drua fly half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.

The two have taken different paths to Super Rugby, but now they find themselves on opposite sides of the field.

As he prepares to run out at HFC Bank Stadium, Ieli knows the Fijian fans will bring their trademark energy and passion—even if most of them will be cheering for the opposition.

Regardless of the result, his debut on home soil is already a moment to treasure.

The Brumbies will take on the Fijian Drua at 3.35pm at the HFC Bank Sta-dium in Suva, and you can catch all the action Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.