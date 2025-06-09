Fiji books spots in both men and women's semi-finals

Both the Fiji Airways Men’s and the Fijiana 7s side have booked their spots in the semi-finals of the New York 7s.

The men booked their spot after a dominant 43–12 win over Spain in their final pool match this morning.

They lost their opening game to Argentina National Rugby Sevens Team 31–12, before bouncing back to defeat Great Britain National Rugby Sevens Team 24–19.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana began their campaign with a 22–17 win over France, before going down 31–10 to New Zealand.

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They responded strongly in their final pool match, thrashing Great Britain 36–12.

The men will face Australia in the semi-final at 4:28pm, while the Fijiana will play their semi-final at 5:34pm.

Both matches will be broadcast live on Fiji Broadcasting Corporation’s FBC Sports channel.

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