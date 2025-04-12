Drua still battling for top six finish

Despite a tough run in the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby season, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson is urging fans to keep the faith, insisting the team is still in the race for a top-six spot.

Currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with just one win from seven matches, tonight’s clash is shaping up to be one of the most crucial games of the season for the Drua.

With five games remaining after this round, Jackson says the side must win at least their next three to stay in contention for a finish in the top six.

The Drua will be desperate to turn their season around when they take on the Highlanders tonight at 7.05 pm, and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

