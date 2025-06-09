Drua off to NZ for pre-season clash against the Chiefs

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua departed for New Zealand this morning as they prepare to face the Chiefs in their first pre-season match ahead of the Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific season next month.

The team left Nadi International Airport and will take on the Chiefs on Friday at 2pm at Blake Park in Mount Maunganui.

The Drua will have the entire week to prepare for the clash against the Chiefs, who topped the table last season before falling to the Crusaders in the final.

The team is expected to return this weekend before turning their focus to their second and final pre-season match against the Skipper Select next Friday.

The match will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

