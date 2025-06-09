Drua Development dominates Ba in curtain-raiser

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Development side delivered an emphatic performance, defeating Ba Rugby 48-5 in the curtain-raiser ahead of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season clash between the Drua and the Brumbies at 4R Electrical Govind Park in Ba.

The Drua Development side showed their attacking intent early, crossing for multiple tries in the first half to take control of the match.

Their forwards and backs combined well as they ran in a series of tries against the Ba side.

The scoring opened in the sixth minute when Joseva Tamani crossed for the first try, with Simione Kuruvoli adding the conversion.

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Just three minutes later, Maika Tuitubou extended the lead with another try, again converted by Kuruvoli.

Sikeli Basiyalo added the third try in the 13th minute before Taniela Rakuro grabbed his first of the match in the 24th minute. Rakuro soon doubled his tally with another try in the 28th minute, this time converted by Kuruvoli.

Ba’s challenge became tougher late in the first half when Saimone Tagitaginivalu was shown a red card in the 38th minute.

The Drua capitalised on the advantage immediately, with Basiyalo grabbing his second try just before halftime.

The second half continued in similar fashion with Sakiusa Lewenilovo, an invitational player from Airport Rugby Club, scoring shortly after the restart.

Ba managed their only try of the match through Valami Kunavue in the 47th minute, although the conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Rakuro completed a hat-trick in the 53rd minute, with Meli Driu adding the conversion to seal a dominant 48-5 victory for the Drua Development side.

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