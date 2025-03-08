Down goes the Chiefs

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua turned on the heat in Lautoka, storming back in the second half to stun Super Rugby table-toppers the Chiefs 28-24 in round 4 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

In front of a roaring home crowd, the Drua overcame a halftime deficit with a dominant display, proving once again that Fiji is one of the toughest places to win.

The Chiefs looked in control early, with Samisoni Taukei’aho scoring in the third minute and Jimmy Tupou adding another in the 27th.

Article continues after advertisement

But the Drua refused to back down, staying within reach through two penalties from Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, trailing 6-12 at the break.

The second half belonged to the home side. Meli Derenalagi’s try reignited the Drua, but Anton Lienert-Brown hit back for the Chiefs.

That was the last time the visitors would trouble the scoreboard. Vuate Karawalevu and Ponipate Loganimasi crossed for back-to-back tries, flipping the game on its head before Armstrong-Ravula’s late penalty sealed an unforgettable win.

With this victory, the Drua not only handed the Chiefs their first defeat of the season but sent a clear message—Fiji remains a fortress in Super Rugby.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.