Djokovic seeks special permission to enter U.S., brother says

Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy during a photo shoot

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, one of the most high-profile unvaccinated athletes in the world, has applied for special permission to enter the United States to play at the Indian Wells and Miami Open, his brother Djordje said.

The U.S. vaccine requirement for foreign air travellers is not expected to be lifted before main draw action at Indian Wells kicks off on March 9. The Miami Open runs from March 22 to April 2.

World number one Djokovic was named this week on the entry list for Indian Wells, where he is a five-time champion.

Last month, Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas said it would be a “disgrace” if Djokovic was not allowed to compete at Indian Wells and other tournaments in the United States this year.

Djokovic missed last year’s Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccine status. He regained entry into the tournament this year and won it to claim a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title.

The 35-year-old has previously said he would miss Grand Slams rather than receive a COVID-19 vaccine.