Dakuwaqa's contract terminated

Olympic gold medallist Masivesi Dakuwaqa’s contract with Biarritz has been immediately terminated after he allegedly bit his teammate Pierre Pagès during a night out, requiring 20 stitches for the scrum-half.

In a statement released today, Biarritz confirmed that the former Toulon and Montpellier star has been sacked.

Following the club’s internal investigation, the allegations against Dakuwaqa made it impossible for him to continue his engagement with the team.

The club released a statement at the beginning of the month, stating that an internal investigation was underway after a player was “violently attacked and injured” by a teammate.

In its statement, Biarritz confirmed that a serious incident had occurred outside its facilities and outside any club-organized framework, involving one of its players.

The incident took place while a second player was attempting to calm the situation before being violently attacked and injured, requiring medical attention.

Dakuwaqa was arrested and taken into police custody following the incident.

