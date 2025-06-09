Cup race heats up at Nawaka 7s

The race for the Cup title intensified at the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s yesterday as teams battled through the opening elimination round.

Winners from the matches progressed to the second Cup elimination, while the losing teams dropped down to the Shield elimination stage of the competition.

Among the results, Devo Babas edged Army Red 12-5, while Ravuka Sharks defeated Valeni Boys 21-7. SR Amica narrowly beat Buduka 7-5, and Village Boys secured a convincing 20-7 win over Draulu.

Raviravi Warriors overcame Dominion Brothers 12-5, while RKS Old Boys defeated Seniivi Rugby 10-0. Police also advanced after beating Pegasus 14-5.

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Bula Brothers proved too strong for Solevu Kings with a 21-7 victory, while Loloma Heights defeated St Gabriel 19-0. Wardens recorded one of the biggest wins of the round, beating Sabeto 28-0.

Elsewhere, Namara edged Naulana 7-0, while hosts Nawaka defeated Army Green 7-5. Flame Tree Waimanu narrowly beat Vacalea 10-7.

In other matches, Fresh’et Navy defeated Eagle Warriors 10-0, Yaro Chiefs dominated TMC Warriors 24-0, and Sigatoka Young Boys beat Navala Rugby 10-0.

The winning teams will now move on to the second Cup elimination, while the losing sides continue their campaign in the Shield competition.

The tournament continues today at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, and you can watch it LIVE and exclusive on FBC 2.

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