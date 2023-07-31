Suva Grammar will face Gospel in the quarterfinals                                                                 

[ Source: Cricket Fiji / Facebook]

The Fiji Secondary School Under-19 Women’s Cricket competition concluded over the weekend with Suva Grammar leading the points table after the pool rounds and competition champions ACS Red currently in second place.

In the match against Grammar, Lami High batted first and scored 21 runs with a fall of 4 wickets.

Audrey Top scored for Lami with 9 runs while Jasvil Rokoro of Grammar took out 2 wickets.

Suva Grammar then batted and scored 22 runs with a fall of 4 wickets.

Anatolia Nuku top scored with 3 runs while Top of Lami took 3 wickets.

Suva Grammar won by 6 wickets.

In the quarterfinals, ACS Red will take on John Wesley, Suva Grammar School faces Gospel High School, ACS White will play William Cross College and Tailevu North will take on Lami High School.

The Fiji Secondary School Under 19 Women’s Cricket competition will have the quarterfinals.