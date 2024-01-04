South Africa captain Elgar has no regrets after crazy day v India

[Source: Reuters]

South Africa will fancy their chances of victory if they can set India a target of 100 or more although captain Dean Elgar was at a loss to explain a frenetic opening day of the second and final test at Newlands.

were bowled out for a paltry 55 in the morning session.

They went to the close on 62 for three in their second innings, having earlier dismissed India for 153 on a record-breaking opening day in Cape Town.

Elgar was out for 4 and 12 in his final test before retirement, having won the toss and elected to bat on what he knew would be a tricky surface.

India had been 153 for four in their first innings before losing their last six wickets for the addition of no runs, the first time that has happened in 147 years of test cricket.

He praised his players for not letting their heads drop after they were skittled for their lowest score since 1932.

Asked if he would change his decision to bat first, Elgar suggested batting last against any sort of three-figure target would be a real challenge.