Rain washes out England v Australia final T20 with series drawn

[Source: Reuters]

The decisive Twenty20 clash of the three-match series between England and Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Play was due to start at 1330 GMT in Manchester, but after multiple pitch inspections, umpires decided there was no chance of play, with the match being called off at around 1520 GMT.

No result meant the three-match series was tied at 1-1 after the touring side won the first T20 by 28 runs, with England bouncing back to win the second by three wickets.

Both the teams will now shift their focus to the five-match One-Day International series, starting Thursday at Trent Bridge.