Johnson helps Australia beat Pakistan to win series

[Source: BBC]

Spencer Johnson’s maiden international five-wicket haul helped give Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20 series against Pakistan with a 13-run victory in Sydney.

The 28-year-old pace bowler took 5-26 as Australia dismissed Pakistan for 134 to win the second T20 of the best-of-three series.

With Pakistan chasing 148 to win, Johnson ripped through the top order to leave the visitors on 44-4, taking three wickets.

Article continues after advertisement

Pakistan regained a foothold, helped by Usman Khan’s half-century.

But Johnson removed Khan for 52, then Abbas Afridi for his fifth wicket of the match.

Irfan Khan’s unbeaten 37 took Pakistan within touching distance, but Haris Rauf was run out as the hosts were dismissed for 134.

The third and final T20 takes place in Hobart on 18 November.