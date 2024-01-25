India retain pace duo for series opener against England

India's Mohammed Siraj reacts [Source: Reuters]

India picked a three-pronged spin attack but did not completely disregard the need for speed against England in the opening test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

England captain Ben Stokes, who elected to bat after winning the toss, took a gamble by going into the match with Mark Wood as the lone fast bowler in their spin-heavy attack.

Jack Leach will lead their spin department which also includes teenager Rehan Ahmed, who has played one test, and debutant Tom Hartley.

Part-timer Joe Root is their fourth spin option.

India retained the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj while picking three specialist spinners.

All-rounder Axar Patel pipped Kuldeep Yadav to join Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in India’s spin attack for the first match of the five-test series.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah