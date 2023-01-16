India beat Sri Lanka by record ODI margin

[Source: India cricket/twitter]
India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs, the biggest-ever winning margin in a one-day international.
They have also sealed a 3-0 series win.
Former captain Virat Kohli finished unbeaten on 166 for the hosts, while Shubman Gill hit 116 from 97 balls as India made 390-5 from their 50 overs.
Article continues after advertisement
Captain @ImRo45 collects the trophy as #TeamIndia seal the @mastercardindia #INDvSL ODI series 3️⃣-0️⃣👏👏
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/q4nA9Ff9Q2 pic.twitter.com/KmCAFDfpUe
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2023
Sri Lanka was then bowled out for 73 after Mohammed Siraj took 4-32.
[Source: BBC Sport]
Advertisement