India beat Sri Lanka by record ODI margin

[Source: India cricket/twitter]

India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs, the biggest-ever winning margin in a one-day international.

They have also sealed a 3-0 series win.

Former captain Virat Kohli finished unbeaten on 166 for the hosts, while Shubman Gill hit 116 from 97 balls as India made 390-5 from their 50 overs.

Sri Lanka was then bowled out for 73 after Mohammed Siraj took 4-32.

[Source: BBC Sport]