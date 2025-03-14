Fiji women’s cricket finish third

Ana Gonerara [left] receives the Player of the Match Award [Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Women’s cricket team secured a hard-fought third-place finish, edging out France Women in a nail-biting second super over in the T20i Women’s Cricket Championship.

Both Fiji and France posted identical scores of 77/9 in their allotted 20 overs, setting the stage for a tense finale.

This deadlock necessitated a super over, a high-pressure scenario where each team had a single over to score as many runs as possible.

The first super over mirrored the main match, with both teams again finishing level, scoring 8 runs without losing a wicket.

This extraordinary symmetry forced a second super over, a rare occurrence in cricket, to determine the third-place winner.

In the end, Fiji Women held their nerve, demonstrating remarkable composure under pressure to emerge victorious.

