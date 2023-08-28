Fiji Senior Women’s Cricket Team presents i-Tatau

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Fiji Senior Women’s Cricket team presented its i-Tatau to President Ratu Wiliame Katoniever at the State House yesterday.

In accepting the i-Tatau, President Katonivere wished the team well in their matches and advised them to play with a clear head in all of their games.

In addition, he reminded them that, like rugby, cricket is a sport that is expanding both nationally and regionally, and wherever they represent Fiji, they must do so well.

The side will depart our shores today to participate in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup EAP qualifier in Vanuatu.