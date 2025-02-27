England knocked out of Champions Trophy by Afghanistan

[ Source: BBC Sport ]

England were dumped out of the Champions Trophy by a nerve-shredding eight-run defeat by Afghanistan in Lahore.

Joe Root threatened to rescue his side from the brink, hitting a superb 120 as others fell around him in pursuit of 326.

But, battling cramp by the end, Root was caught with 39 runs needed from 26 balls as Afghanistan, who would have also been out with defeat, came roaring back.

England should still have won – they needed 17 from 14 balls with three wickets left – but they fell away after Jamie Overton hit to long-on for 32.

Jofra Archer followed for 14 in the penultimate over, leaving final pair Adil Rashid and Mark Wood 13 to get from the last.

They managed only singles from the first four balls and Rashid was caught at long-off off the penultimate delivery as England were dismissed for 317.

That they got so close masked a wretched bowling performance in which they lost all control as Ibrahim Zadran took Afghanistan to 325-7 with a sensational 177 from 146 balls.

England had their opponents 37-3 in the ninth over but conceded 108 in the final nine which ultimately decided the contest.

Defeat means England are eliminated at the earliest opportunity – their fate decided before the final group match against South Africa in Karachi on Saturday.

