Darius Visser the toast of Samoan cricket

[Source: AAP News]

When Darius Visser decided to take up his mum’s heritage and enlist as a Samoan cricketer little did he realize it would lead to him becoming a world beater.

The 28-year-old from Sydney wrote his way into the ICC record books on Tuesday when he belted 39 runs in one over for Samoa in a T20 World Cup qualifying win over Vanuatu in Samoa.

He has so far starred in the ICC qualifying tournament where Samoa, Vanuatu, the Cooks Islands and Fiji are competing in the Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers.

In Samoa’s opening match against Fiji, Visser claimed 4 for 11 and made an unbeaten 30 to claim the man-of-the-match award in a nine-wicket win.

On Tuesday, he struck 132 off 62 balls in an innings that included 14 sixes and five fours, and took 1 for 29 in the 10-run victory.

MOST RUNS IN AN OVER:

39 – Darius Visser (Samoa vs Vanuatu, 2024)

36 – Yuvraj Singh (India vs England, 2007)

36 – Kieron Pollard (West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2021)

36 – Rohit Sharma/Rinku Singh (India vs Afghanistan, 2024)

36 – Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal vs Qatar, 2024)

36 – Nicholas Pooran (West Indies vs Afghanistan, 2024)