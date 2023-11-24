Chess tournament aims to attract school children

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

The Vodafone Fiji November Rapid Chess Championship is set to attract chess enthusiasts from all over the country.

This one-day tournament specifically targets primary and secondary school students.

The tournament will consist of seven rounds, each played with a time limit of 15 minutes plus 5 seconds.

According to Goru Arvind, the Fiji Chess Federation representative, the excitement among school students is increasing.

Arvind believes that chess provides a productive way for students to spend their leisure time during school holidays.

The organizers are anticipating a significant turnout of young participants for this tournament, including school children from various parts of the country who are expected to travel to Lautoka to take part in the event.

The tournament will be played tomorrow at the University of Fiji.