Chess players urged to register for major tourney

After a successful 2023, the Fiji Chess Federation is preparing for the 2024 FIDE Chess Olympiad.

The organization is inviting all interested chess players to register if they want to represent the country in Hungary.

The Fiji Chess Federation is urging all keen players to be registered with the World Chess Federation, or FIDE, to be considered for national duties.

The World Chess Championship is scheduled to take place from September 10th to September 23rd.