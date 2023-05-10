Olympic focus for Davule

[Source: Jone Davule Koroilagilagi/Facebook]

Historical amateur boxer Jone Koroilagilagi Davule is continuing his quest to fulfil his Olympic dream.

Davule created history last week after becoming the first Fijian boxer to win a fight at the World Championship in Uzbekistan

The Lomaiviti policeman has been to various international competitions with the Olympics yet to be ticked off the list.

Apart from the Pacific and Commonwealth Games, Davule added an IBA World Amateur Championship experience to his name.

Davule who is known as the ‘Tough Guy’ says he wants to achieve something so great, to inspire young aspiring boxers that nothing is impossible.

“For sure, 100 percent we’ll be targeting the Olympics and it’s always my dream to become an Olympian. I want them to know that Fiji can go anywhere in the world to play the sport of boxing.”

The 2022 Commonwealth Games boxing rep wants to set a platform and make Fijian boxers realize their potential whether it be local, regional or international.

His first step to the Paris Olympics next year is the upcoming Pacific Games which is a qualifying event.

The Pacific Games will be held at the Solomon Islands in December.