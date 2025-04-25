Bulikiobo wins 1500m gold for JNC

Peni Bulikiobo

Peni Bulikiobo has retained his senior boys 1500 meters gold after officials ruled on technical ground.

Bulikiobo finished second behind Nakasi High School’s Veresa Valemei but after reviewing the race footage, officials found that Valemei had ran on the ground instead of the track at one stage to try and get in front of Bulikiobo.

Track referee Chris Waqa confirmed to FBC Sports the race distance was reduced when Valemei used the ground.

Waqa says Valemei should have boxed Bulikiobo on the outside instead of using the ground.

Valemei was given the silver while Natabua High School’s Savenaca Namokoli won bronze.

Last year Bulikiobo won gold in the same event for Holy Cross College.

The trio will be in action again in the 3000 meters final tomorrow.

