Bucalevu focuses on progress

Progress from last year’s competition is what Bucalevu Secondary School is looking to achieve at the 2025 Fiji Finals.

According to their team manager, Josese Mataka, they managed to bag six medals in the competition last year, and they will be looking to take it up a notch this time around.

The Taveuni-based school will be targeting the field events, in which Mataka notes their strength lies.

“We just want to do better than we did last year. We will be targeting the field events, and hopefully we can achieve our goals and ambitions. We also thank the parents for their support so far; the students are excited and cannot wait to showcase their skills.”

He also mentions that coming down from Taveuni has its own challenges, and their athletes have been encouraged to give their best over the next three days.

Meanwhile, the 800-meter heats and finals for a handful of field events are currently underway.

