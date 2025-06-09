Brumbies coach praises Drua over historic win

While the ACT Brumbies are sour over their 42-22 loss against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in their Shop N Save Super Rugby clash at the Four R Govind Stadium in Ba yesterday, head coach Stephen Larkham gave credit to the Drua for giving them a battle to remember.

He says his side had almost every opportunity to add points and get them into the lead especially when the Drua was penalized with two yellow cards the in first half, but they didnt make use of that opportunity.

He adds that while the weather wasn’t favorable and affected their performance, the Drua were the better team yesterday.

He also mentioned that the crowd was something they haven’t seen before, from the loud energetic cheers from the stands to fans hanging from tree branches outside the stadium to catch a glimpse of the match, the atmosphere was phenomenal.

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“Congratulations to the Drua, they gave their all and were earned the win. I think we didn’t make use of all our opportunities, and Drua did the opposite.”

He congratulated the Drua on the win, and says they will head back home and have a look at their drawing board and rectify their mistakes.

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