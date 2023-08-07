Bronze for Young at Commonwealth Youth Games

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Fijian Swimmer David Young has won a bronze medal in the Men’s 50m Butterfly final with a time of 24.48s at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago today in Trinidad and Tobago.

Young is a USA-based and represents the country alongside Anahira McCutcheon who is based in New Zealand.

Fiji Swimming Coach Esther Malani believes their recent international outing in Japan played a great role in bettering their performances before ahead of the Youth Commonwealth Games.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, triathlete Christian Rokoua finished 22nd in his event while Katie Madison Pattie was 10th out of 21st athletes.



[Source: Fiji Swimming/Facebook]

In Women’s Sevens Rugby, Fiji defeated Kenya 38-5, Trinidad Tobago 54-0 and the men’s team thrashed the hosts 51-0 and Canada 40-5.



[Source: Fiji Swimming/Facebook]