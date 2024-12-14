Youths encouraged to take up boxing

With the increasing challenges posed by drugs and other illegal activities affecting youth across the country, Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd is advocating for sports as a powerful tool to keep young people out of trouble.

Todd believes boxing, along with other sports, can instill important values like discipline, respect, and teamwork, which help deter the temptations and struggles many youths face today.

He says most boxers who join the sport can break bad habits and improve their lifestyles.

Article continues after advertisement

“Getting your youth involved in sport, any sports but like for boxing, it gets them away from boredom. And when kids are bored, drugs, drinking and have other problems. So boxing teaches them good life lessons, it teaches them self-discipline, they don’t all have to be champions but it teaches them good lessons.”

Todd is encouraging young people to consider boxing as a way to channel their energy.

Meanwhile, the Golden Gloves Boxing competition will take place at the Stan Brown Boxing Gym in Walu Bay, Suva, starting at 1 p.m.