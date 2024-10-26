Wati proud despite loss

Miriama Wati [left] with Maureen Chand

Despite going down to Maureen Chand in the sole female 4×3 contest bout at South Pacific Boxing Promotion event, Miriama Wati is proud of her performance.

The single mother of one says balancing family time with her training has not been easy.

Wati lost by unanimous decision to Chand, but vows to come back stronger in her next bout.

“Training was good and a bit hard, and it’s not easy. I’m a mother, a single mother and to train and look after my son is not that easy.”

She says going up against an opponent like Chand brought the best out of her, and allowed her to pick out her weaknesses.

The bout took place at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi.